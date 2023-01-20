ZAGG recently introduced a range of device accessories now available on ZAGG.com. Here’s what’s new:

Crystal Palace Folio: The US$69.99 transparent Crystal Palace case (pictured above) protects your iPad from drops up to 6.5 feet. It has an attached folio cover that can provide additional protection for your screen, or fold back into a stand.

Havana Folio: You can protect and enhance your iPad with the $69.99 Havana folio case. Reinforced with D3O, Havana protects your iPad from drops up to 6.5 feet.

Highland Apple Watch Bands: The $69.99 rugged Highland watch band is designed for secure, extended wear. It’s made with double-layered nylon, aluminum hardware, and post-consumer recycled materials.

Gear4 Wrist Lanyard:The $12.99 ZAGG Gear4 Wrist Lanyard keeps your AirPods close at-hand, but your hands free. This universal lanyard attaches easily to any case with a lanyard loop.

Apollo Snap 2 Cases: The $29.99 Apollo Snap 2 case provides your AirPods with 360° protection. The magnetic Apollo Snap 2 is compatible with most wireless magnetic chargers. Online availability will begin in early February.

