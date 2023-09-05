Apple has announced that this month, Apple Arcade is launching four exciting new games, all ad-free with no in-app purchases.

Here’s how they’re described: Cypher 007 is an all-new James Bond experience where players will immerse themselves in a modern twist on a spy adventure game. Experience Agent 007 like never before in the only Bond game available for mobile. Players will also love soaking in the slow life of the Japanese countryside in Japanese Rural Life Adventure, a cozy life simulation game set to the stunning backdrop of the changing seasons of Japan; competing in Junkworld, a tower defense game featuring treacherous terrains and dynamic heroes; and staying busy in the big city with My Talking Angela 2+, the popular virtual pet game from the makers of the hit Talking Tom & Friends series.

Apple says that September also brings updates to popular games on the service, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Jetpack Joyride 2, WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Angry Birds Reloaded, and more.

Apple Arcade is available for US$4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. Also, its part of Apple One’s Individual ($16.95), Family ($22.95), and Premier ($32.95.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related