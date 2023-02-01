Even as its grapples with a lose of subscribers, Netflix has increased the amount of its most-popular content with support for Apple’s spatial audio. Well, for some users, anyway.

Apple’s spatial audio is basically the tech giant’s take on Dolby Atmos for headphones and Sony’s PS5 3D Audio. It’s designed to deliver surround sound and 3D audio through headphones – and in optimal fashion (with dynamic head tracking) through specific AirPods and Beats models.

However, the enhanced sound on Netflix isn’t for every subscriber. The streaming service is using spatial audio as a way to lure viewers to its Premium plan.

In a statement, here’s what the streaming service has to say: Netflix’s Premium plan already offers the highest quality viewing experience, with beautiful, crisp, 4K HDR video resolution without ads, the ability to watch and download series and films on four supported devices at a time, and more. Now, with Netflix spatial audio, our members with Premium will enjoy the highest quality sound experience available, whether they are watching at home on TV or a computer, or on the go with a phone or tablet.

Netflix spatial audio brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required — and now it’s available on more than 700 of our top watched titles, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.

Netflix’s Premium plan costs US$19.99 per month, and also comes with 4K video. The Standard plan is $15.49 per month and tops out with 1080p video.

