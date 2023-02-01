Last night, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the premiere event for this Friday’s premiere of “Dear Edward.”

Creator, executive producer and showrunner Jason Katims was joined by series stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien, as well as several of the ensemble cast including Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez. Executive producer Jeni Mulein and executive producer and book author Ann Napolitano were also in attendance, alongside Fisher Stevens, who directs and serves as executive producer on the pilot.

Hailing from Apple Studios and adapted from Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel of the same name, “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. “Dear Edward” will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

