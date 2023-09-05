A third UK Apple Store has unionized, following earlier examples in Glasgow and London. The Southampton Apple Store is the latest to make the move, and is now seeking recognition by Apple, reports 9to5Mac.

Workers at the Scottish Apple store in Glasgow officially become the first in the UK to unionize in February after signing a formal agreement with the American tech giant, according to The Scotland Herald.

Last November the staff at Apple’s Buchanan Street branch voted for union recognition in a call for fairer pay and workplace practices. That vote apparently persuaded Apple management to sign a collective bargaining agreement to recognize GMB Scotland membership in the Glasgow city center computer shop.

The Herald noted in February that staff at other branches around the UK were now seeking to take similar action with employees elsewhere in Scotland also signing up to the union. In the U.S., the Cumberland Mall store near Atlanta became the first to file unionization paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board early last year. In May 2022, a group of Apple employees at the Towson Mall in Towson, Maryland launched a union drive.

