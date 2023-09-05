Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Watch leather bands are rumored to be discontinued as Series 9 of the smartwatch launch nears.

° From Reuters: Mobile app stores in China run by Tencent Holdings, Xiaomi and others have started to bar app publishers from launching new apps if they don’t make all the disclosures required by authorities. However, Apple hasn’t disclosed how its app store in China will comply with Beijing’s new rules.

° From MacRumors: Apple is expected to release major software updates for iPhones and iPads simultaneously this month, unlike last year’s staggered release of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

° From AppleInsider: A woman in China balked at the price tag on an iPhone 14 Plus and, biting through the anti-theft cable, stole one from an Apple Store.

° From the Electric Light Company: macOS’s new XProtect behavioral security may be preparing to go live.

