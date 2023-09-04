Apple claims that its Message app isn’t big enough to classify as a gatekeeper service under the definitions of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The EU is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its policies aim “to ensure the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within the internal market, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, and maintain common policies on trade, agriculture, fisheries, and regional development.”

Digital Markets Act, which, among other things, will require firms such as Apple to offer alternatives to its App Store and payment systems. Also, the EU demand major messaging services — including iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger — to send and receive messages, calls, videos, and files from smaller competitors.

Not surprisingly, Apple strongly opposes the DMA. The tech giant told ABC News that “it was concerned that parts of the Digital Markets Act “will create unnecessary privacy and security vulnerabilities for our users while others will prohibit us from charging for intellectual property in which we invest a great deal.”

In accordance with the published legislation, to classify as a ‘gatekeeper,’ the service must have more than 45 million monthly active users in the EU. Additionally, the company must have turnover in the EU exceeding 7.5 billion euros annually or a market cap in excess of 75 billion euros.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple definitely qualifies on the financial metrics. But whether Messages “has more than 45 million users in Europe is what is really under debate.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related