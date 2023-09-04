With global smart phones weak, Apple is placing fewer orders with the supply chain for the upcoming iPhone 15 series for the second half of 2023 than the iPhone 14 for the second half of 2022, according to DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin.

He says Apple ordered a total of 80–90 million smartphones for its iPhone 15 series from the supply chain for the second half of 2023 in August, down from the 90–100 million units ordered in August 2020 for the iPhone 14 series for the second half of 2022. Within the orders, the iPhone 15 Pro Max owns the highest share, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Plus.

Lin says Apple also shifted around the iPhone 15 series orders given to its assembly partners. Instead of giving all the iPhone Pro series’ volumes to Foxconn as in the past year, Apple has given a portion of its iPhone 15 Pro Max orders to China-based Luxshare, while orders for the iPhone 15 Pro to Pegatron were also increased from before; however, Foxconn remains the main manufacturer of the two high-end smartphones in the second half of 2023, Lin said.

As compensation, Apple shifted an extra portion of its iPhone 15 orders to Foxconn, according to Lin. He added that the iPhone 15 series will share the same product lineup as its predecessor with the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro both equipped with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch one.

Lin believes the pricing of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus won’t see much of a change from the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. However, the Pro series is likely to see a “a major price hike because of the chassis upgrades from stainless steel to titanium and the periscope lens upgrade, which is only for the Pro Max, for performing 5-6x optical zoom,” he adds.

pple will hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am. (Pacific Time). The “Wanderlust” event — at which we’re almost certain to see new iPhones and Apple Watches unveiled — will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related