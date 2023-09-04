Samsung continues to lead in global smartphone production rankings, delivering 53.9 million units in the second quarter of 2023. However, Apple could overtake it this year, according to new data from TrendForce.

The research group says Samsung suffered a 12.4% quarter-over-quarter downturn in the second quarter. Although Samsung is set to roll out new foldable models in the third quarter, the impact on its overall growth is expected to be marginal given the relatively low sales volume compared to its Galaxy S series, notes TrendForce.

Apple’s second quarter is typically the weakest quarter in terms of production, owing to its transition between older and newer models. Output for the second quarter clocked in at 42 million units, marking a 21.2% dip from the preceding quarter.

“Intriguingly, Apple and Samsung are neck-and-neck in their annual production projections,” says TrendForce. “Should the iPhone 15 series outperform market expectations, Apple stands a good chance of ousting Samsung from its long-held position as the global market leader.”

