Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to update its AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case during the Sept. 12 “Wanderlust” event. However, he doesn’t expect any other changes to the earbuds.

The AirPods Pro will be the first in the AirPods line-up to feature USB-C ports, but Gurman thinks the tech giant will eventually add USB-C ports to all its earbuds.

Apple will hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am. (Pacific Time). The “Wanderlust” event — at which we’re almost certain to see new iPhones and Apple Watches unveiled — will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

You can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll see the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. As for Apple Watches, look for the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second generation Apple Watch Ultra to be unveiled.

