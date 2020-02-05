Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory 2.4.21, a maintenance update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign.

The utility automates and simplifies workflows of printers, prepress houses, publishers, and design agencies worldwide. Output Factory is designed to help eliminate repetitive tasks and errors through batch processing, automatic preflight, and time-saving output options.

Version 2.4.21 restores the option to automatically update InDesign links before processing on macOS Catalina, which was disabled due to a bug in InDesign’s AppleScript engine. The update also improves the reliability of PNG file export with transparent background and addresses an issue that affected exporting of non-consecutive page ranges of InDesign documents with alternate layouts as single files.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$170; there’s a “lite” version for $120. A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $85 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

