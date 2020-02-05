OWC has confirmed compatibility and is offering up to 1.5TB memory for the 24-core and 28-core Mac Pro 2019 and up to 1.0TB of OWC memory for 8-, 12- and 16-core machines vs. Apple factory offered with up to 768GB.

The 2019 Mac Pro Rack system differs from the Mac Pro Tower within the case itself. The rack system forgoes wheels or stands found on the tower model in favor of stainless steel rails that allow the Mac Pro to be mounted horizontally in server racks. There are also handles on the front for easy removal from the racks. The Mac Pro Rack system is designed for use as a server, to be included in render farms or for other professional uses.

OWC is offering new Mac Pro owners savings over factory upgrade prices. Users can save up to 65% on memory upgrades through OWC’s Memory trade-in rebate program.

Like this: Like Loading...