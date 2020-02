MacDaddy has announced a new version of its free utility, Install Disk Creator, which is designed to make it easier to create a clean install of new and old macOS versions.

It also now provides a method to downgrade from macOS Catalina to previous versions. Install Disk Creator can be used to create a bootable USB stick on hand for if disaster strikes, or just to have the flexibility to run the operating system version that you prefer.

