In a new post on its developer website, Apple says developers can now meet the unique needs of educational institutions by privately offering apps you’ve customized just for them.

Organizations that developers identify in App Store Connect will see the app and be able to purchase it in volume on Apple School Manager, a service that lets educational institutions buy content, configure automatic device enrollment, and create accounts for students and staff. Educational institutions can also use this feature to distribute proprietary apps for internal use.

