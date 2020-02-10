According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global 5G smartphone shipments reached 19 million units in 2019.

Demand was much higher than expected, according to the research group. Huawei holds first position with 37 percent global 5G smartphone marketshare, followed by Samsung in second place at 36^ share.

“Global 5G smartphone shipments grew from zero in 2018 to 18.7 million units in 2019,” Ken Hyers, director at Strategy Analytics, said. “Demand for 5G smartphones is higher than many expected. Fierce vendor competition in China and heavy carrier subsidies across South Korea have been the main drivers of 5G demand. Other regions, like the U.S. and Europe, are lagging behind Asia, but we expect them to close the gap later this year.”

Upcoming 5G models from Apple iPhone and other big brands mean 5G will be the hottest part of the worldwide smartphone market this year, adds Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics. However, he adds that the recent coronavirus scare is currently restricting trade in some parts of China and this may well cause a slowdown in 5G supply or demand across Asia or worldwide during the first half of 2020.

