Webush analyst Dan Ives says Apple’s Tim Cook is “a Hall of Fame CEO” who will avoid layoffs because he didn’t overtire during the pandemic unlike some of the company’s rivals.

“Apple never hired at the pace of these other tech giants,” he said on Yahoo Finance Live. “You’ll see cost-cutting around the edges, but Cupertino — I mean, they’re tacticians…I think it just shows why Cook is a Hall of Fame CEO. And I think he’s able to navigate another situation here in terms of not needing to do the layoffs that other tech firms have done.”

Apple’s employee count only rose by about 7% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to company reports. If Ives’s prediction holds true that Apple will avoid mass layoffs, it will be the exception in tech, notes Yahoo Finance.

