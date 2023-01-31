Apple TV+ has announced that it’s checking back in to Las Colinas for “Acapulco” season three.

The Apple Original comedy series, starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG Award winner Eugenio Derbez, has been picked up for a 10-episode third season, set to go into production this spring.

Here’s how ‘Acapulco’ is described: In season three of “Acapulco,” it’s a time of reconciling past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In our present story, older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

The upcoming third season will be showrun by Sam Laybourne (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Black-ish”). In addition to Derbez, the “Acapulco” ensemble cast returning includes Enrique Arrizon (Máximo Gallardo), Fernando Carsa (Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

Seasons one and two of “Acapulco” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

