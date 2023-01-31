The latest research from Canalys shows that global smartphone shipments fell 18% to 296.9 million units in quarter four (Q4) of 2022. As demand dwindled, vendors shipped fewer than 1.2 billion units in full-year 2022, leading to a 12% drop in annual shipments, adds the research group.

The top five vendors in 2022 remained the same as in 2021. Samsung defended its first-place position, claiming a 22% market share with 257.9 million shipments. Apple came second with shipments of 232.2 million and a 19% market share, despite ending 2022 with its first-ever double-digit decline in Q4, due to COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese manufacturing facilities and weaker demand.

Xiaomi came third with 152.7 million shipments and a 13% market share. With 10% and 9% market shares, respectively, OPPO and vivo ranked fourth and fifth.

