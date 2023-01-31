The world will always need innovators. To understand why, you need look no further than today’s shifts in global health, economics, and geopolitics. Digitalization is accelerating, the global population is aging rapidly, and the legislative landscape continues to evolve. With disruption everywhere, the spirit of innovation is critical if we are to turn lemons into lemonade.

Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100 from InterDigital reflects this spirit. Not surprisingly, Apple make the list. Using a methodology based on the Patent Asset Index—an objective measure of global technological strength—the Top 100 presents the companies, industries, and regions leading the charge. With five industries dominating the list—Pharmaceuticals, Information Technologies, Chemicals and Materials, Electronics, and Semiconductors—it becomes clear that global challenges prompt innovation.

Take semiconductors. Producing components needed for everything from smartphones to cars, semiconductor companies have to adapt swiftly to meet supply chain bottlenecks and U.S. and EU policy. These shifts affect the Information Technologies industry, which is also innovating rapidly as remote working has driven up demand for platforms that connect people and as technology permeates every aspect of daily life, according to InterDigital, a technology research and development company that provides wireless and video technologies for mobile devices, networks, and services worldwide.

As the global population ages and evolving coronaviruses continue to evade immunization, the R&D investments of the Pharmaceuticals industry are becoming even more critical. Meanwhile, Chemicals and Materials companies are driving the innovation that enables other industries to make things we use every day, whether it is the energy powering our homes or the batteries underpinning the mobility revolution.

With change constantly around the corner, it is hard to predict where we will see creative ingenuity appear next. But using the power of patent analytics, we can track Innovation Momentum with objectivity and accuracy, according to the folks at InterDigital.

