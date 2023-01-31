Satechi‘s newest hub for M2 MacBooks, the Pro Hub Slim, is a fine complement for the owners of the new M2 MacBook Pros and the M2 MacBook Air who need more ports.

The Pro Hub Slim provides that in a small form factor that’s easy to slip into a carry case or backpack. Though it’s targeted toward users of Apple’s latest laptops, it works with any Mac laptop from 2017 and later. I tested in on a 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro. (See my review of the laptop here.)

The Pro Slim Hub has seven ports: a full function USB4 port, 4K HDMI, USB-C data, two USB-A data, as well as SD and microSD card readers. The design is user-friendly, offering easy access to all ports. To use the Slim Hub, you just connect the host device. The hub is ready for action while charging the connected device.

The Pro Hub Slim automatically detects and adapts to the host device power requirements supporting up to 60W. Conveniently, no additional power cable is necessary, which further reduces desktop clutter. The USB4 port supports daisy-chaining and connecting another adapter.

A nice feature of the hub is that you can run a 2560 x 1400 or 1920 x 1080 monitor at 144Hz with it. Such monitors and resolutions will work just fine if you’re using a compatible video output cable and connecting it to the USB4 pass-through port. Via HDMI,the maximum refresh rate will be capped at 60Hz at any resolution. That noted, it will support up to 8K 30Hz max via HDMI.

However, there are a couple of caveats in using Satechi’s newest hub. With it connected, you won’t able to connect wired headphones to a 2021 MacBook Pro. when the adapter is connected, it does cover the audio port on those specific Macs. You could, however, use a USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter to connect wired headphones through the USB-C Data Port on the Pro Hub Slim Adapter.

A second caveat: you can’t insert an SD card into the hub. The Pro Hub Slim Adapter’s card readers features a sandwich design where a SD card would have to be inserted upside down with the contacts facing up while a Micro SD card is inserted with the contacts facing down.

The Pro Hub Slim comes in three colorways – Midnight, Space Grey, and Silver (midnight is my favorite)– and is priced at US$79.99. However, through Feb. 3, shoppers can benefit from an introductory sale of 20% off with code SLIM20.

Despite a couple of drawbacks, the Pro Hub Slim is easy to transfer and use. And it allows you to increase data transfer speeds and extend workspace connectivity on your Mac laptops.

I’d definitely recommend if you have the latest MacBook Air or one of the newest MacBook Pros — that is, unless it’s a necessity that you be able to insert an SD card. In that case, you’ll need to look for another hub/adapter.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

