Forget the iPhone 15; it’s time for rumors about 2024’s iPhone 16. Apple may use micro-lens technology to maintain or increase the brightness of OLED displays on next year’s smartphone update even while working to reduce their power consumption, reports The Elec.

According to the article, Apple display suppliers Samsung and LG have offered to apply micro-lens arrays (MLA) to the OLED panels. Here are some other rumors about the iPhone 16, which is likely to arrive in the second half of 2024:

° It will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup in 2024 after (mostly) similar adoption in this year’s standard iPhone 15 models.

° The iPhone Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom.

° iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will sport “around” 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes (give or take a decimal point or two).

° Some models may sport under-display FaceID technology and haptic buttons.

° The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models may feature Wi-Fi 7 support and an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related