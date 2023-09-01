mophie has announced its Qi2 technology roadmap of products that will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard announced by the Wireless Power Consortium in January 2023.

The new Qi2 lineup, as described by mophie in a press release, includes:

snap+ powerstation mini stand ($69.95 MSRP) – Delivering a true 15W to your Qi2 compatible device from a sleek and compact form factor, this 5,000 mAh internal battery powerstation features a discrete aluminum kickstand for easy device access while charging. The snap+ powerstation mini stand provides unmatched speed, convenience and style. snap+ 3-in-1 stand ($129.95 MSRP) – Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your Qi2 compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and Apple Watch fast charging simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. snap+ wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) – The snap+ wireless charging vent mount offers a seamless and secure way to quickly charge your smartphone, providing up to 15W of power to your Qi2 compatible device while keeping it accessible in your car. snap vent mount ($29.95 MSRP) – For customers who seek a simple and effective vent mount solution, the snap vent mount delivers convenient and secure mounting with our innovative ratcheting hook mechanism. Keep your smartphone in sight for navigation prompts and within easy reach while on the move.

“We are excited to introduce the next evolution of wireless charging technology with our Qi2 roadmap,” said Matt DiPrimio, director of product management at mophie. “These new products focus on delivering the fastest wireless charging speeds in the elegant and compact designs mophie customers have come to love.”

The snap+ powerstation mini stand, snap+ wireless charging vent mount, and snap vent mount will be available for order later this year on mophie.com and through select retail stores worldwide, with the snap+ 3-in-1 stand following in the first quarter of 2024.

