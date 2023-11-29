Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From SentinelOne: North Korean-aligned threat actors targeting macOS have had a busy 2023, with two major campaigns noted so far: RustBucket and KandyKorn.

° From AppleInsider: Robert De Niro says that Apple or the Gotham Awards cut a political segment including criticisms of Donald Trump out of his teleprompter copy of a speech — so he read the rest from his phone.

° From 9to5Mac: More than 100 brands have now ceased ads on X over antisemitic content allowed to propagate on the social network. They are following the example of companies like Apple and Disney, which made the decision early last week.

° From Billboard: Brent Faiyaz’s November 20 show t London’s Eventim Apollo will soon stream exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide Series rolls on to #4 with picks from Wally Cherwinski, Bart Busschots, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and host Chuck Joiner. This time, everyone cost everyone else money as picks were cross-endorsed.

