Apple and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told a Virginia federal court on Thursday that they have settled Apple’s lawsuit challenging the office’s rejection of its application for a federal trademark covering the term “Smart Keyboard,” reports Reuters.

The two sides said in a joint filing that they had resolved the dispute in principle. Any party moving for summary judgement will do so on or before Sept. 14, 2023.

In 2018, the USPTO rejected Apple’s bid for a federal trademark for its Smart Keyboard in 2018. The office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board upheld the decision in 2021, finding the phrase was a generic term for “technologically advanced keyboards.”

Apple appealed to the Virginia court last year. It argued “Smart Keyboard” was a distinctive trade name for its accessory and said the office has registered hundreds of other “Smart” trademarks including Apple’s own “Smart Cover,” “Smart Case,” and “Smart Connector” marks for iPad accessories.

