Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters,” “Loot,” “Schmigadoon!,” and “Servant,” won ReFrame TV Stamps, awarded to scripted series that hire women or people of other underrepresented genders (including those who are trans, non-binary or gender non-conforming) in at least 50% of key roles including: showrunner, writers, directors, producers, lead, co-leads, and department heads.

As noted by Deadline, additional points are awarded to productions that hire women of color in these key positions, and to those with overall gender parity in their crews. The report saw a 4% increase in episodes directed by women at 40%, up from 36% last year. It also found 50.08% of episodes were written by women, up from 48.4% last year, as well as a big jump in popular series featuring a woman in the lead acting role at 54%, up from 45.5% last year.

There also are more women running the show. 32.5% of all series had at least one female showrunner, up from 29.5% last year. 9.5% had a woman of color showrunner, up from last year’s 3.5%.

The report also includes a company report card, indicating the percentage of shows from each studio, streamer and network that met the criteria. Netflix, Disney and Amazon each saw year-over-year increases in the percentage of Stamped series in their lineup, while fewer series from Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Apple earned the Stamp. You can read the report and see the full list here.

