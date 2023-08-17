Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From iMore: The latest iOS 17 beta is out, and Apple has decided to change the location of the end-call button on the Phone app yet again.

° From South Grey News: A young up-and-coming musician is in critical condition after being air-lifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences from Grey Highlands. Friends and family of the young woman are singing the praises of emergency responders and a new iPhone feature for saving her life.

° From ChargerLab: The iPhone 15 may sport a USB-C female socket equipped with a Thunderbolt/USB4 Retimer chip.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India’s regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled.

° From MacVoices Live!: In this Select Tech episode, host Chuck Joiner discusses OpenIn, an “advanced link handler” that gives you the option to open web, mail, or call links in the app of their choice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related