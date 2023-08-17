Catalyst has announces an exclusive product launch with Apple. The Catalyst Waterproof & Drop Proof AirPods Pro Cases are available at Apple.com and Catalystcase.com in black and “funfetti” colors for US$34.95.

Made of premium, soft silicone, the sleek and functional design enables fast charging inside the Charging case, says Catalyst CEO June Lai. The waterproof sealing ribs prevent dust and dirt from getting inside the case, keeping the charging case cleaner.

Catalyst’s case offers an IP67 waterproof rating to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof protection to 4ft (1.2m). The lid design keeps your Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) safe inside and prevents them from falling out accidentally, says Lai. The case also keeps the AirPods safe inside so they won’t pop out when dropped. The lanyard can attach to your handbag or backpack.

