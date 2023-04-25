Apple TV+ has announced a second season of celebrated globe-trotting travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” hosted and executive produced by the Emmy Award winner (“Schitt’s Creek”).

Here’s how season two is described: Having become a junior member of the world traveler club after confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, including poisonous snakes, harrowing helicopter rides and swimming in freezing lakes, Levy is feeling brave enough to take on an even bigger journey in season two. The second season of “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” follows Levy through Europe as he visits some of the continent’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends and staying in remarkable and unique hotels along the way. Join him for this all-new eye-opening adventure!

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.





Like this: Like Loading...

Related