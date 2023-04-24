macOS 14 will almost certainly be previewed at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference. What will it be nicknamed?

A tweet by Parker Ortolani, product manager at Vox Media, says there are 15 names of places in California that Apple has trademarked, but never used. They are: Diablo, Condor, Tiburon, Farallon, Miramar, Rincon, Pacific, Redwood, Shasta, Grizzly, Skyline, Redtail, Sonoma, Sequoia, and Mammoth. Trademarked names that Apple has used are: Ventura, Monterey, Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite, and Mavericks.

I’m kinda partial to macOS Mammoth. What about you?







