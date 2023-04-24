With almost one-third of Americans planning more leisure travel in 2023, sales revenue for item trackers such as Apple’s AirTags increased by 82% in the U.S. and unit sales grew 63% in January and February combined, according to Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group.

While keeping tabs on luggage and travel accessories is just one use-case for item trackers, Circana’s Retail Tracking Service data shows sales revenue from item trackers surged 94% in January 2023 alone, following the many travel disruptions during the 2022 holiday season. In 2022, sales of both item trackers and travel goods experienced continued growth following strong gains in 2021. Last year luggage and travel accessories sales revenue increased 16%, while item tracker sales grew 48%.

“Despite economic headwinds facing consumers, spending on travel is expected to continue to pick-up in 2023 and 2024, presenting a unique opportunity for travel-adjacent technology products,” says Ben Arnold, executive director and industry analyst at Circana. “Categories like item trackers, on-the-ear headphones, and portable power packs that keep travelers connected, entertained, and powered-on while on the go have had positive growth in a challenging first quarter.”







