Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: The Netflix gaming service is coming to TVs, and before that launch, Netflix has provided users with a digital game controller app for the iPhone.

° From The Verge: A California judge has denied Google’s request for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed by users alleging the company illegally invaded the privacy of millions of people.

° From 9to5Mac: Claimed photos of iPhone 15 USB-C port components have been posted by two Twitter accounts, though their provenance is unknown.

° From DigiTimes: German media Handelsblatt says that Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is finalizing its plan to build a fab in Dresden to produce chips for automotive applications.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode kicks off as Chuck Joiner, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Web Bixby, and Mark Fuccio look at how Apple Maps has improved, and how it measures up against its main competitor, Google Maps.

