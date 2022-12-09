Hundreds of Apple retail store workers in Australia plan to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff told Reuters.

The strike is slated to start at 3 p.m. local time on December 23. It would run through Christmas Eve. Reuters notes that this is “a peak time for sales” of Apple devices.

Australian retail workers first held a strike on October 18. The one-hour strike involved about 150 of Apple’s 4,000 Australian employees who are represented by the AFFWU, restricting most customer services in at least three of the company’s 22 stores in the country. In October 68% of Apple workers rejected a workplace agreement proposed by management with 87% of Apple’s almost 4,000 Australian workers participating.

