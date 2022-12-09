JellyCar Worlds is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

JellyCar Worlds is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. It’s a driving/platforming game in which your car is made of jelly. You’ll have to utilize your car’s various abilities (Grow, Balloon, Sticky Tires, Rocket, and more) to navigate the levels and find the exit.

JellyCar Worlds is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

