Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for “The Changeling,” an upcoming eight-part drama starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield.

“The Changeling” will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 13.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, “The Changeling” is a described as a “fairytale for grown-ups” that’s “a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling” is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, and the pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Kelly Marcel, the book’s author Victor LaValle, David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star LaKeith Stanfield. Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producer, Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer.

