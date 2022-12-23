Apple has published a support document to help folks having issues with HomeKit.

HomeKit is the software framework by Apple that lets users configure, communicate with, and control smart-home appliances using Apple devices. It provides users with a way to automatically discover such devices and configure them.

If you can no longer connect to a home, or receive or accept a home invitation, here’s what to do.

° On the invited user’s iPhone or iPad running iOS or iPadOS version 16.2, open the Home app and tap the More button to see a list of homes.

° On the invited user’s iPhone or iPad, remove homes that don’t have accessories. Tap a home to select it, tap the More button, select Home Settings, scroll down, and tap Remove Home. If the invited user has a home with accessories, contact Apple Support.

° Restart the invited user’s and home owner’s iPhone or iPad, and restart all Apple TV and HomePod devices in the home.

° On the home owner’s iPhone or iPad, open the Home app and remove any pending invitations to the invited user. Tap the More button, select Home Settings, tap the guest’s name, and tap Cancel Invitation.

° Resend the invitation to share control of the home to the invited user.

Make sure the invited user accepts the invitation within 3 hours or the invitation expires. If the invitation expires, complete steps 3-5 again.

