Apple planned a generational leap for the graphics processor in the latest version of its high-end smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro, but engineers “were too ambitious with adding new features, and early prototypes drew more power than what the company had expected based on software simulations,” according to The Information (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

The article says this could have hurt battery life and made the device too hot, the article adds, quoting two unnamed “people with direct knowledge of the incident.

From The Information: Because Apple discovered the mistake late in development, it had to base the graphics processor in its iPhone 14 Pro line—which powers the phone’s user interface, games and everything else visible on its screen—largely on the design of the chip that went into last year’s iPhone model, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related