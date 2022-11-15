Incase has announced the new A.R.C. Brief and A.R.C. Organizer premium carry products. The new solutions join the existing A.R.C. collection (Travel Pack, Commuter Pack, Daypack and Tech Tote) to provide on-the-go creatives with expansive protection and adaptable organization.

Short for “A Responsible Carry,” the A.R.C. collection is an ecosystem of sustainable bags. Features include premium, sustainable materials, and trims, including 900D by 1200D Recycled Polyester that repels moisture and resists wear, eco-friendly Ortholite Impressions memory foam, RFID-blocking material, bacterial growth prevention throughout, and thoughtful laptop storage and accessory organization.

The US$99.95 A.R.C. Brief offers compact organization and intentional mobility for travel or a daily commute. It has soft landing storage for up to 14-inch laptops and a dedicated padded iPad slip. Plus, there’s an additional AirTag storage pocket offers peace of mind to know where your essentials are during day-to-day adventures.

The $59.99 A.R.C. Organizer is designed to be an addition to an existing carry solution or compact organizer for small essentials. Features include a padded accordion compartment with magnetic latch, an Apple Pencil slot, storage for two Apple Watch bands, an AirTag Pocket, and YKK zippers

The products in the existing A.R.C. collection are also now available in a new Smoked Ivy colorway, a neutral but elevated color that reflects a sustainable future and a grounded nostalgia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related