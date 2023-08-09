Apple has rolled out a fifth version of Apple Studio Display Firmware 17 for Apple’s Studio Display. It’s for those running a beta of macOS Sonoma.
Apple has provided no details on what the update includes. To update your Apple Studio Display firmware:
- Click the Apple () symbol in the menu bar and choose System Preferences….
- Click Software Update in the preferences panel.
If you see a firmware update available for your display, click Update Now to start download it.
- When the update has fully downloaded, click Restart in the notification that appears in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Don’t unplug the display while the update is in progress.
While the update is being installed, an ellipsis icon may appear or the screen might go blank. Not to worry; that’s normal. Don’t unplug the Apple Studio Display while it’s updating.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today