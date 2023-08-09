Apple has released a new beta of AirPods firmware along with the fifth developer beta of iOS 17.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.” AppleInsider says the update contains “miscellaneous minor bug fixes.”

AirPods beta firmware is required along with iOS 17 beta to test pre-release features coming to AirPods next month. The new beta firmware, build 6A5289c, is available for AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. Note that not all new features are available on all models.

