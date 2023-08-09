Apple is calling the Vision Pro headset’s external battery pack the “Magic Battery,” based on code references found in tvOS beta 5, according to MacRumors.

The article notes that it was previously dubbed the “MagSafe Battery Pack” for its resemblance to the iPhone battery pack of the same name. New references to the name were spotted by independent Apple code researcher aaronp613.

The US$3,499 (and higher) Vision Pro was unveiled at June’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference. It will be available in early 2024, though, apparently, in limited quantities at first.

