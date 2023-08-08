CDW has announced that it will be offering Apple Business Essentials, a complete subscription service from Apple for small businesses that brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage capabilities.

CDW isa multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers. The Apple Business Essentials program is designed to make it easier than ever for small businesses to manage and protect each employee’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac through a single subscription-based platform.

“Offering Apple Business Essentials is a natural extension of CDW’s ongoing collaboration with Apple as we continue to expand our combined expertise and reach to serve the evolving small business market,” says Jill Billhorn, senior vice president of commercial sales for CDW. “This new program brings considerable value to smaller organizations that depend upon Apple products to keep their operations up-and-running, and also want the setup and ongoing management of their technology to be as turnkey and seamless as possible.”

With Apple Business Essentials, subscribers gain access to an online platform where they can set up new Apple devices in minutes, remotely add new apps, update user and security settings, allow employees to access work data with managed apps on personal devices, and more. Employees’ mobile devices are automatically backed up to iCloud, significantly simplifying the restoration process if a device is upgraded, lost, or stolen. In addition, subscribers who add AppleCare+ for Business Essentials are able to get eligible devices repaired for free and benefit from a customer success manager as well as 24/7 Apple support.

Additional information about Apple Business Essentials, including subscription options and rates, is available at www.CDW.com/ABE.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related