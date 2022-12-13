The Film Independent Spirit Awards have announced their 2023 nominees for television. Apple TV+ racked up five nominations.

Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” and “Severance” are both nominated for “Best New Scripted Series.” They’re up against “The Bear,” The Porter,” and “Station Eleven.”

Adam Scott of “Severance” is nominated for “Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series,” and the show’s Trammel Tillman is nominated for “Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.”

And “Pachinko” has already been named “Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.” The 38th Spirit Awards will be held on March 4, 2023.

