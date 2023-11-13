While a first generation 8GB iPhone in original packaging sold on November 8 for nearly US$20,500, an Apple rainbow logo sign which once hung atop the company’s Cupertino Corporate Headquarters failed to reach its minimum $30,000 auction bid last week, reports Popular Science.

The article notes that, although technically not Apple’s first logo—a detailed, vintage illustration of Isaac Newton seated underneath a tree—the six-hued fruit image designed by graphic designer Rob Janoff in 1977 quickly grew as instantly recognizable as the Nike “Swoop” and McDonald’s “Arch.”

Here is the Bonhams auction house lot description of the logo sign that failed to sell at auction: The first Apple Computer logo was an elaborate illustration of Isaac Newton sitting under a tree, an apple dangling above his head. Less than a year after its introduction, the Newton sketch was replaced by the rainbow-strip apple logo in time for the release of the Apple II. It was designed by graphic designer Rob Janoff, who had worked for Regis McKenna, and commissioned at Steve Jobs’ request. Jobs appreciated the simplicity of the apple (with a bite taken out of it, so that no one would confuse it with a tomato), and also insisted on the use of colors to “humanize” the company. The Rainbow Logo was in service from 1977 until 1998, when it was revised into the monochromatic version in use today.

The sign was removed from the side of building 3, where it could be seen from a distance as one headed north on highway 280.

