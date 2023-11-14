Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From the Brigham and Women’s Hospital: This year, researchers from Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health collaborated on a study update that evaluates the effects of physical activity and the menstrual cycle on glucose. The analyses use data from both the Apple Heart and Movement Study (AHMS) and the Apple Women’s Health Study (AWHS).

° From MacRumors: iPhone users in the European Union next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple’s official App Store to comply with European regulations,.

° From AppleInsider: The New York Times says that the iPhone includes code to identify when repair components are bought from Apple — and to intentionally fail if alternatives are used.

° From the Korea Herald: According to industry sources on Sunday, the Korean panel maker will start OLED production for the upcoming iPad Pro in February.

° From iMore: One member of the Scottish parliament faces having to hand over almost £11,000 (around $13,500) to pay for an iPad data roaming bill that was completely avoidable.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode continues a discussion of the new Apple USB-C Pencil continues with David Ginsburg, Jeff Gamet, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jim Rea, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, Kelly Guimont, and Brittany Smith.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related