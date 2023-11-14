Apple has announced that companies based in France can now accept in-person and contactless payments via Tap to Pay on the iPhone.

This new feature will allow millions of merchants, whether small businesses or large distributors, to smoothly and securely accept payments from contactless bank cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner’s iOS app with no additional hardware or payment terminal is required, says Jennifer Bailey, Apple Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

The Tap to Pay service on iPhone is available to payment platforms and app developers in France, who can integrate it with their iOS apps and offer it as a payment acceptance option to their business customers. The BPCE Group (Banques Populaires, Caisses d’Epargne and Payplug) and the companies Adyen, myPOS, Revolut, SumUp, Viva Wallet and Worldline now offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their French professional clientele, and they will soon be joined by BNP Paribas, Crédit Coopératif, Market Pay, Stancer and Stripe.

As of today, Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in all Apple Stores in France, and is being deployed in many points of sale, including those of Christian Dior Couture, belonging to the LVMH group, Dyson, Rituals and Sézane. The Addition has integrated Tap to Pay on iPhone into its cashing system used by thousands of restaurants in France. Sephora, which is also part of the LVMH group, will deploy Tap to Pay on iPhone in the coming weeks in its stores in France.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can enable contactless payment acceptance through a supported iOS app on an iPhone XS (or later) running the latest version of iOS. When paying, the merchant will simply invite the customer to approach his contactless credit card, iPhone or Apple Watch to his own iPhone in order to pay with Apple Pay or another digital wallet.

Payment will be made securely using NFC2 technology. No additional equipment is required to accept contactless payments via Tap to Pay on iPhone, which allows companies based in France to use this service wherever they operate. Apple Pay is already accepted by more than 98% of French distributors and, thanks to this new feature, virtually all companies, regardless of their size, will be able to use Tap to Pay on iPhone at the time of collection.

