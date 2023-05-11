Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third season of”Stillwater,” premiering globally on Friday, May 19.

Here’s how it’s described: The third season of the Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, “Stillwater,” centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor.

Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic “Zen” book series by Jon J Muth, Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce with Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Jun Falkenstein, and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers. In addition, the series features the voice talents of James Sie, Binder, Chandler and Mackey.

