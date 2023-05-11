Bare Bones Software is running a special word-of-mouth-only deal to celebrate the 30th anniversary of BBEdit’s first commercial release.

To celebrate, for 30 hours beginning at midnight (EDT) on May 11 and ending at 6am EDT on May 13, anyone can purchase a new single-user licenses for BBEdit, for themselves (or a friend) for US$30. Use the coupon code “BBEDIT30” to get the special pricing.

In addition, Bare Bones Software is adding special 30th anniversary commemorative merch — a limited-edition enamel pin and T-shirt — to the Bare Bones Software merch shop.

By the way, when Bare Bones Software sold the first commercial license for BBEdit: the Nokia 2210 was the hot new cell phone, John Sculley III was the CEO of Apple Computer, Inc., and “Unforgiven” had been voted “best picture.”





