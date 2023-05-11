Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Apple TV+ has rolled out over 160 titles since its launch in 2019, but some were unceremoniously canceled without a conclusion. Find out which shows ended without a series finale here.

° From The Verge: CEO Brian Chesky says some of the changes Airbnb has made – including Airbnb Rooms and a complete reorganization of the company’s structure – were inspired by Apple.

° From MacRumors: Just under a month ahead of WWDC, Apple has started notifying winners of this year’s Swift Student Challenge, with applicants able to check their status on Apple’s website.

° From 9to5Mac: Children’s use of social media may have both positive and negative impacts, but parents and other caregivers should ensure they remain watchful, says a new health advisory.

° From The Guardian: A British man has pleaded guilty over his role in the July 2020 hack of over 130 Twitter accounts, including those of Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Elon Musk, who now owns the social media site.

° From Cult of Mac: The tipster who went by analyst941 leaked a large number of details about iOS 17, but their inside source was caught by Apple in a sting operation. The source has reportedly been fired, and both they and the tipster face legal action by the iPhone-maker.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, On the new episode, Joe Nassar, USA Brand Marketing Manager, outlines wireless mobile microphone solutions from Saramonic that have multiple transmitters, connect to your phone via Lightning or USB-C, models can be used in a wireless lavalier style, with clips or magnets, and even an option that lets you upload graphics to identify the speaker or in place of a mic flag.

° The South China Morning Post: China’s top display maker BOE has slapped Samsung with patent-infringement lawsuits, heating up the rivalry between the two Apple suppliers.







Like this: Like Loading...

Related