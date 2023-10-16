Global smartphone sell-through volumes fell 8% year-over-yer (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) 2023, the ninth consecutive quarter to record a decline, but grew 2% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Pulse service. And it was (relatively) good news for Apple.

Volumes declined YoY largely due to slower than expected recovery in consumer demand, according to Counterpoint. But the market’s QoQ growth, especially the positive performance in September despite one full week less of sales of the new iPhones, is likely :a sign of positive news ahead,” adds the research group.

Samsung. continued to lead the global market, capturing a fifth of the total sales in Q3 and 20% market share. Apple came in second with a 16% market share despite the limited availability of iPhone 15 series, which has been received well so far.

Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo rounded off the top five, with the three recording YoY declines. In Q3, all these brands worked towards strengthening their positions in key markets like China and India, while continuing to slow down expansionary efforts in overseas markets.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related