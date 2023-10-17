Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: The iPhone 15 Pro Max shows 96% faster download speeds compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

° From MacRumors: The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple’s plans.

° From AppleInsider: Supply issues with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will push sales into the next quarter, says Morgan Stanley, which has consequently cut its Apple price by $5.

° From Nikkei: According to a disassembly survey of Apple’s new smartphone “iPhone 15”, the cost of the components of the top model has increased by about 10% from the model released in 2022, and it has reached a record high for the second year in a row.

° From Mashable: Target Circle members can once again score the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) for just $224.99

Like this: Like Loading...

Related